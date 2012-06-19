By Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK, June 19 Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL (SSI) expects to return to profit by the first quarter next year, the company's President Win Viriyaprapaikit told Reuters.

"In the fourth quarter there is a good possibility that we will make money. In the first quarter next year we definitely will," he said in an interview late on Monday.

The first cargo of steel slab, a semi-finished steel product, produced at its newly-acquired UK plant in Teeside arrived at its re-rolling mill in Thailand last weekend, he said.

SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated steel sheet producer, expects the UK plant, which has capacity to produce 3.5 million tonnes per year of steel slab, will be close to reaching full capacity by the year-end.

Win warned of rising imports from China, which he said accounted for 18 percent of Thailand's hot-rolled-coil market in the first quarter this year, up from less than 5 percent one year ago. (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli)