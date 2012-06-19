NEW YORK, June 19 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker, is closely watching the financial health of its steel suppliers, the company's director of steel sourcing said on Tuesday, as market conditions worsen and many steelmakers suffer due to tighter credit availability and fragile demand.

"Given the economic uncertainty in the steel industry, we are monitoring closely the financial health of our steel suppliers," Robert Henson, director of steel sourcing, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the AMM Steel Success Strategies conference.

"No immediate concerns exist, but we will continue to monitor and engage suppliers if and when concerns may surface."

U.S. steelmaker RG Steel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the steel market. Many now worry there could be more casualties, given the gloomier outlook and lower credit availability. [ID: nL1E8GV36W]

Whirlpool was one of the first white goods, or domestic appliances, manufacturers t o use new futures contracts, such as ho t-rolled coil sw aps, to manage its st eel-price ri sk and protect against high volatility.

For example, prices of hot-rolled coil HRC-UAE=SB, a flat steel product mainly used for white goods manufacturing, have fallen by about 20 percent from one year ago.

"The steel market is very volatile, and we have to manage that risk t hrough financial derivatives," he said.

Henson added he expected Whirlpool to purchase a similar amount of steel this y ear, compared w ith last year. (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jan Paschal)