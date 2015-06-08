LONDON, June 8 Unions representing workers at Tata Steel in Britain will go on strike on June 22, according to a statement from the GMB union, marking the biggest industrial action in the British steel industry in over three decades.

Other unions involved in the action are Community, Unite and UCATT. The four unions are in a dispute with the company over proposed changes to their pension scheme.

"It's time Tata got back round the table and looked for a way to resolve this dispute. Our members are ready for industrial action and the company should heed the message that their workforce is delivering," Dave Hulse, GMB National Officer, said.

Earlier on Monday, television channel CNBC TV18 reported that Tata Steel Chairman Cyrus Mistry had written a letter to British Prime Minister David Cameron, softening the company's stance in the dispute. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Editing by Jane Merriman)