* Will embark on action short of a strike from next week
* Call on company to return to the negotiating table
* Tata to announce steps to reduce impact of pension changes
(Adds details, comment from Tata Steel)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 8 Unions representing workers at
Tata Steel in Britain will go on strike on June 22,
the GMB union said, marking the biggest industrial action in the
British steel industry in over three decades.
Other unions involved in the action are Community, Unite and
UCATT. The four unions are in dispute with the company over
proposed changes to their final salary pension scheme.
Ahead of June 22, the unions plan to embark on industrial
action short of a strike, involving an overtime ban and a work
to rule, from around the middle of next week.
"It's time Tata got back round the table and looked for a
way to resolve this dispute. Our members are ready for
industrial action and the company should heed the message that
their workforce is delivering," Dave Hulse, GMB National
Officer, said.
Tata Steel said in a statement that it will shortly be
announcing new measures to lessen the impact of the proposed
changes to its pension scheme, which it says has a projected
shortfall of over £2 billion.
"We hope that these important changes to our proposals will
be welcomed by employees and that the trade unions reconsider
industrial action," said the company
Earlier on Monday, television channel CNBC TV18 reported
that Tata Steel Chairman Cyrus Mistry had written a letter to
British Prime Minister David Cameron, softening the company's
stance in the dispute.
The threat of a strike is seen as a possible deterrent to
future investment in the British steel industry, which has
struggled to operate profitably despite government measures to
help boost the sector.
The company's parent, India's Tata Steel Ltd, posted a $889
million quarterly loss on May 20, inflated by a hefty impairment
on its UK business
Late last year, Tata Steel announced talks to sell off a
chunk of its loss-making mills to the Geneva-based Klesch Group,
prompting concern amongst some British members of parliament.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by William Hardy)