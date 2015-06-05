* Unite votes 70 percent in favour of strike action
* Dispute centres on proposed pension scheme changes
* Unions Community, GMB and UCATT voted for strike last week
* Tata to announce measures to reduce pension change impact
(Adds details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 5 A fourth trade union at Tata
Steel UK voted on Friday for strike action, setting
the scene for the biggest labour dispute in the British steel
industry in three decades after three unions backed a strike
last week.
Members of trade union Unite voted 70 percent in favour of a
strike over Tata Steel's proposal to change their pension
scheme. They will be joined by members of UK unions Community,
GMB and UCATT if a strike proceeds.
"We have offered Tata Steel UK the savings it says it needs.
Instead the company is hell bent on making people who work in a
physically demanding environment graft unnecessarily for a
further five years to get their full pension," Unite national
officer for steel Paul Reuter said.
On Wednesday, British Prime Minister David Cameron said the
government had started discussions with the steel industry over
how to safeguard jobs and highlighted the need for talks with
Tata Steel.
A spokesman for Tata Steel said: "Everyone agrees that
change is needed to resolve the challenges facing our pension
scheme which has a projected shortfall of more than £2 billion."
"We have worked hard to find a fair and balanced way of
overcoming these challenges. We are disappointed therefore that
no shared recommendation with the unions could be reached."
Tata Steel will announce new measures shortly to lessen the
impact of the proposed pension scheme changes, the spokesman
said.
The National Trade Union Steel Co-ordinating Committee,
which represents Community, GMB, UCATT and Unite, will meet
early next week to discuss what action to take.
The threat of a strike is seen as a possible deterrent to
future investment in the British steel industry, which has
struggled to operate profitably despite government measures to
help boost the industry.
Late last year, Tata announced talks to sell off a chunk of
its loss-making mills to Geneva-based Klesch Group, prompting
concerns about potential job losses.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Jane
Merriman)