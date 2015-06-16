LONDON, June 16 Unions have suspended industrial action at Tata Steel's UK plants while they consult their members on a revised offer from the company.

The decision puts on hold what could have been the biggest UK steel sector strike in 35 years.

Unions Community, Unite, GMB and UCATT were in dispute with the company about proposed changes to employees final salary pension scheme.

"It is good that Tata Steel has ... changed its mind about closing the (pension) scheme. This dispute isn't yet over but through meaningful discussion and negotiation we have made some steps towards finding a resolution," Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community union, said.

