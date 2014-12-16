LONDON Dec 16 Commodity trading giant Trafigura said on Tuesday it and Vanomet, a steel and raw materials trader, had struck a deal to supply iron ore and coking coal to the British unit of Thai steel firm Sahaviriya Steel Industries .

Trafigura, long established in the iron ore and coking coal business, did not reveal how much the SSI UK deal was worth, but added it would work with Vanomet as a partner on other deals to supply the steel industry.

SSI has been struggling to turn a profit since it bought the former Corus plant in Teesside, northeast England, for about $500 million in early 2011 from Tata Steel.

A number of commodity traders including Gunvor and Mercuria are looking to expand into iron ore, just as oversupply grips the world's second-largest traded commodity after oil, depressing prices but also offering opportunities.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Dale Hudson)