KIEV Nov 2 Ukraine's steel production rose 5 percent in the first ten months of the year to 20.2 million tonnes as the industry recovered slightly from a sharp war-related fall in output last year, producers said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's steel production fell by 16 percent to 22.9 million tonnes in 2015, largely due to the conflict in the east of the country where most of its steel plants are based.

Data from the producers' union Metallurgprom showed pig iron output rose by 9 percent to 19.6 million tonnes between January and October this year, while rolled steel production rose by 7 percent to 17.9 million tonnes.

The producers said Ukrainian steel plants expect to produce 1.9 million tonnes of steel, 1.9 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.7 million tonnes of rolled steel in November. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)