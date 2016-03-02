WASHINGTON, March 2 The U.S. Commerce Department
has found that several companies violated anti-dumping law over
cold rolled steel flat products, issuing preliminary findings in
its probe of seven countries accused of distorting the market
with artificially low prices.
The department's International Trade Administration, in a
fact sheet released on Tuesday, said a half-dozen U.S. steel
companies had requested the investigation into certain steel
products from Brazil, China, India, Japan, Korea, Russia, and
the United Kingdom.
In its findings, the department said several foreign steel
companies did not respond to its requests for information.
Still, it issued preliminary dumping margins in the case,
with the following margins applicable to most exporters from the
listed countries:
*Brazil: 38.93 percent
*China: 265.79 percent
*India: 6.78 percent
*Japan: 71.35 percent
*Korea: 4.53 percent
*Russia: 14.76 percent
*UK: 28.03 percent
The U.S.-based companies that called for the investigation
included AK Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel
Dynamics Inc, United States Steel Corp, and
ArcelorMittal USA LLC, a unit of ArcelorMittal SA,
according the statement.
Following its findings, the Commerce Department said it
would call on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency "to
require cash deposits based on these preliminary rates."
Additionally, the department said it found "critical
circumstances" regarding certain exporters from China, Japan,
and Russia and that border agents will impose retroactive
measures, but gave no other details.
