Sept 21 Office furniture maker Steelcase Inc posted a lower-than-expected second-quarter profit, partly hurt by higher commodity costs, and forecast third-quarter earnings below market expectations.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 17-21 cents a share on revenue of $690-$715 million.

Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $704.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Steelcase's second-quarter net income was $11.9 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $2.8 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents a share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $700.5 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 17 cents a share on revenue of $686.7 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $6.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were down 2 percent in after-market trade.