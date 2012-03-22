* Sees Q1 EPS $0.08 to $0.12
* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.16
* Q4 rev $690.2 mln vs est $688.8 mln
* Operating costs rise 15 pct to $184.1 mln
March 22 Steelcase Inc posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as increased spending on
new products bumped up operating costs, and the office furniture
maker forecast first-quarter earnings below Wall Street
estimates.
The weak profit and outlook sent the stock tumbling 13
percent in after-market trade on Thursday. Steelcase shares had
closed at $9.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase expects first-quarter
earnings of 8 cents to 12 cents a share, including restructuring
costs of 2 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 16
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $14.9 million, or 11 cents
a share, from $10.4 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents a share,
missing the analysts' estimates by two cents.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $690.2 million.
Operating costs climbed 15 percent to $184.1 million.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)