NEW YORK, March 16 Steel Dynamics Inc gave a first-quarter profit forecast below Wall Street estimates, saying it was hit by an unexpected pricing squeeze and lower customer orders.

The steelmaker said on Friday it expects to post earnings in the range of 15 to 20 cents per share for the first quarter.

Analysts on average have expected Steel Dynamics to report earnings of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

