Sept 12 Steel Dynamics Inc forecast third-quarter earnings that lagged market estimates, hurt by lower demand for its steel products and higher raw material costs.

Steel Dynamics expects July-September earnings of 18-22 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Uncertainty within the U.S. and global economies continues to hurt corporate and consumer spending, resulting in lower demand, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company closed at $11.18 on Monday on Nasdaq. They fell 3 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)