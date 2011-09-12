BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.18-$0.22 vs view $0.29
* Shares fall 3 pct after market (Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Steel Dynamics Inc forecast third-quarter earnings that lagged market estimates, hurt by lower demand for its steel products and higher raw material costs.
Steel Dynamics expects July-September earnings of 18-22 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Uncertainty within the U.S. and global economies continues to hurt corporate and consumer spending, resulting in lower demand, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company closed at $11.18 on Monday on Nasdaq. They fell 3 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: