Oct 17 Steel Dynamics posted a quarterly profit that more than doubled on higher shipments and increased external steel selling price but the fifth-largest U.S. steelmaker said it expects a challenging fourth quarter.

"We believe the economic climate will remain challenging in light of decreased consumer confidence, the uncertain domestic political landscape and the European debt crisis," Chief Executive Keith Busse said in a statement.

Third-quarter steel shipments were up 12 percent to 1.5 million tons, the company said.

Earnings at the company's flat rolled operations fell 60 percent in the quarter, hurt by raw material costs, leading to margin compression.

Net third-quarter profit was $43 million, or 19 cents per share, up from $19 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steelmaker said on Monday.

Last month, the company said its Chief Operating Officer Mark Millett will succeed Keith Busse as chief executive next year.

Also last month, the company had forecast third-quarter earnings that lagged market estimates, citing uncertainty in the U.S. and global economies, which led to lower demand for its products.

As a result, analysts lowered their estimates for the third quarter to 20 cents per share from 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

