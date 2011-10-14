* Mark Millett to become CEO Jan. 1

* Current CEO Keith Busse to continue as chairman

Oct 14 Steel Dynamics Inc's (STLD.O) board named President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Millett to succeed Keith Busse as chief executive next year, capping the company's succession plan.

Millett, 52, a director and co-founder of the steelmaker 18 years ago, will become CEO on Jan. 1

Busse, 68, also a company co-founder, will continue as chairman after the changeover and will also provide consulting services, Steel Dynamics said on Friday.

Millett has held numerous jobs in the steel industry since 1981. At Steel Dynamics, prior to his appointment as president and COO last April, he was executive vice president of metals recycling and ferrous resources and president and COO of the OmniSource Corp unit.

Prior to helping found Steel Dynamics, Millett worked at steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) for 12 years.

Analyst Michelle Applebaum of Steel Market Intelligence in Chicago said Busse's legacy was indelible: "Keith built the company from scratch into the sixth-largest U.S. steel company and one of the most profitable."

She called Millett a natural leader "who gets the best out of people."

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics, which employs 6,300 people, is due to report third-quarter results next Monday. Last month, it cited lower demand for its products and higher raw material costs for an earnings forecast that lagged market estimates.

It said it expected July-September earnings of 18 cents to 22 cents per share, which was below analysts' average estimate of 29 cents. The current average Wall Street forecast is 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Steel Dynamics shares rose almost 2 percent after news of the succession plan but were up just 6 cents to $11.28 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)