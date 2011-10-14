* Mark Millett to become CEO Jan. 1
* Current CEO Keith Busse to continue as chairman
* Shares slightly higher
Oct 14 Steel Dynamics Inc's (STLD.O) board
named President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Millett to
succeed Keith Busse as chief executive next year, capping the
company's succession plan.
Millett, 52, a director and co-founder of the steelmaker 18
years ago, will become CEO on Jan. 1
Busse, 68, also a company co-founder, will continue as
chairman after the changeover and will also provide consulting
services, Steel Dynamics said on Friday.
Millett has held numerous jobs in the steel industry since
1981. At Steel Dynamics, prior to his appointment as president
and COO last April, he was executive vice president of metals
recycling and ferrous resources and president and COO of the
OmniSource Corp unit.
Prior to helping found Steel Dynamics, Millett worked at
steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) for 12 years.
Analyst Michelle Applebaum of Steel Market Intelligence in
Chicago said Busse's legacy was indelible: "Keith built the
company from scratch into the sixth-largest U.S. steel company
and one of the most profitable."
She called Millett a natural leader "who gets the best out
of people."
Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics, which employs
6,300 people, is due to report third-quarter results next
Monday. Last month, it cited lower demand for its products and
higher raw material costs for an earnings forecast that lagged
market estimates.
It said it expected July-September earnings of 18 cents to
22 cents per share, which was below analysts' average estimate
of 29 cents. The current average Wall Street forecast is 20
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Steel Dynamics shares rose almost 2 percent after news of
the succession plan but were up just 6 cents to $11.28 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
