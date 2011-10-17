UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
(Corrects to remove extraneous text from first bullet point; Corrects second bullet point to show revenue rose, not fell)
* Q3 profit $0.19/shr vs $0.09/shr last year
* Q3 rev rises to $2 bln from $1.6 bln last year
Oct 17 Steel Dynamics posted quarterly profit which more than doubled on higher shipments and increased external steel selling price.
Third-quarter net profit was $43 million, or 19 cents per share, up from $19 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steelmaker said on Monday.
But the profit was lower than the $99 million, or 43 cents per share, it earned this year's second quarter. Revenue fell to $2 billion from $2.1 billion last quarter.
Last month, Steel Dynamics forecast third-quarter earnings that lagged market estimates, citing uncertainty in the U.S. and global economies, which led to lower demand for its products.
As a result, analysts lowered their estimates for the third quarter to 20 cents per share from 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Steve James and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni