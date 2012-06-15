June 15 Steel producer and metals recycler Steel Dynamics Inc forecast a lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hurt by falling sheet steel prices.

Steel Dynamics said it expects earnings of 15 cents to 20 cents per share for the second quarter, down from 43 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it expects its metals recycling earnings to be lower due to softer export markets and weaker mill buying patterns.

First-quarter profit fell more than 50 percent, hurt partly by a pricing squeeze and lower customer orders.

Shares of the company closed at $11.02 on the Nasdaq on Friday.