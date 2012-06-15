June 15 Steel producer and metals recycler Steel
Dynamics Inc forecast a lower-than-expected quarterly
earnings, hurt by falling sheet steel prices.
Steel Dynamics said it expects earnings of 15 cents to 20
cents per share for the second quarter, down from 43 cents per
share a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 24
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said it expects its metals recycling
earnings to be lower due to softer export markets and weaker
mill buying patterns.
First-quarter profit fell more than 50 percent, hurt partly
by a pricing squeeze and lower customer orders.
Shares of the company closed at $11.02 on the Nasdaq on
Friday.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)