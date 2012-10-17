Oct 17 Steel Dynamics' third-quarter profit plunged 77 percent as global economic uncertainty cut into steel shipments.

The steel sector has been depressed in recent months as prices plummeted due to weak demand, especially in China -- the world's largest producer and consumer of steel.

Net earnings were $12.8 million, or 6 cents per share, down from $43.3 million, or 19 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding items, it earned 15 cents per share.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.69 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.78 billion for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.