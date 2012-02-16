Feb 16 Fifth-largest U.S. steelmaker Steel Dynamics said it was expanding its Pittsboro, Indiana mill's annual production capacity by 52 percent.

The expansion, which is expected to cost about $76 million, is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2013. It is expected to increase the mill's production capacity to 950,000 tons from 625,000 tons.

The company's shares were up 2 percent at $15.22 in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)