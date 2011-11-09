WELLINGTON Nov 10 New Zealand steel maker and
building products firm Steel and Tube Ltd expects a
lower first half profit because of a weak construction sector
and uncertain outlook.
"The low activities levels and the competitive nature of the
industry have led to a difficult first four months," Chief
executive Dave Taylor told the annual meeting on Thursday.
He said the company is expecting a net profit of between
NZ$6 million to NZ$7 million ($4.7 million to $5.5 million)
compared with an underlying net profit of NZ$8.4 million last
year.
Shares in the company, half owned by Australia's OneSteel
, last traded down 4.2 percent at NZ$2.30 in a broadly
weaker market.
(Gyles Beckford)