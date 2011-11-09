WELLINGTON Nov 10 New Zealand steel maker and building products firm Steel and Tube Ltd expects a lower first half profit because of a weak construction sector and uncertain outlook.

"The low activities levels and the competitive nature of the industry have led to a difficult first four months," Chief executive Dave Taylor told the annual meeting on Thursday.

He said the company is expecting a net profit of between NZ$6 million to NZ$7 million ($4.7 million to $5.5 million) compared with an underlying net profit of NZ$8.4 million last year.

Shares in the company, half owned by Australia's OneSteel , last traded down 4.2 percent at NZ$2.30 in a broadly weaker market.

(Gyles Beckford)