UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, Sept 12 Italian clothing retailer Stefanel said on Thursday its CEO Luciano Santel had resigned "to embark on a new career."
The resignation took effect on Thursday, the company said in a statement.
Stefanel booked a net loss of 16 million euros in the first half of this year, compared with a loss of 10.3 million euros a year earlier. Net debt stood at 74.1 million euros at the end of June.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources