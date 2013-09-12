MILAN, Sept 12 Italian clothing retailer Stefanel said on Thursday its CEO Luciano Santel had resigned "to embark on a new career."

The resignation took effect on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Stefanel booked a net loss of 16 million euros in the first half of this year, compared with a loss of 10.3 million euros a year earlier. Net debt stood at 74.1 million euros at the end of June.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)