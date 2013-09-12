(Recasts with Moncler statement)

MILAN, Sept 12 Luciano Santel, the chief executive of Italian clothing retailer Stefanel, has resigned to join luxury down jacket maker Moncler as its chief corporate officer, the two companies said in separate statements on Thursday.

Santel will start at Moncler on Sept. 16 and will be responsible for all the staff and shared service functions on a global level, Moncler said.

Moncler is preparing to list 25 percent or slightly more on Milan's stock exchange by early 2014, an adviser to the transaction told Reuters last week.

Moncler was a dormant brand generating 45 million euros in sales when Italian businessman Remo Ruffini took control in 2003, and has since turned into a hot fashion label.

Stefanel booked a net loss of 16 million euros ($21.29 million) in the first half of this year, compared with a loss of 10.3 million euros a year earlier.

