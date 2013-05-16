FRANKFURT May 16 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it agreed to buy privately held Steigerwald Arzneimittelwerk GmbH, a maker of herbal treatments.

Bayer said on Thursday that Steigerwald, based in Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of 61.3 million euros ($78.8 million) in 2012 with 180 staff. It did not disclose financial terms of the takeover.

($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)