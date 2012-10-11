UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * Additional 203.8 million rand of 2013 bonds repurchased at 107.5% of nominal
value plus interest * Says aggregate principal amount of 2013 bonds accepted for repurchase by sihl
is ZAR 1,465.9 million * Says amount of the 2013 bonds that will be outstanding following cancellation
is ZAR 34.1 million * Says intends to issue additional 2017 bonds of EUR 20.0 million * Says issue of additional bonds will increase total principal amount of 2017
bonds to EUR 420.0 million
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources