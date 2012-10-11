JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * Additional 203.8 million rand of 2013 bonds repurchased at 107.5% of nominal

value plus interest * Says aggregate principal amount of 2013 bonds accepted for repurchase by sihl

is ZAR 1,465.9 million * Says amount of the 2013 bonds that will be outstanding following cancellation

is ZAR 34.1 million * Says intends to issue additional 2017 bonds of EUR 20.0 million * Says issue of additional bonds will increase total principal amount of 2017

bonds to EUR 420.0 million