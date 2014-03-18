UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG,, March 18 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * SHF - offer by Steinhoff to acquire up to 98% of jd group limited * Says Steinhoff currently owns 56.8% of the issued JD group shares (excluding
treasury shares) * SHF says received commitments from a number of institutional and
individual JD group shareholders to accept the tender offer * Says Steinhoff gives JD group shareholders international exposure and greater
liquidity * SHF- consideration payable by Steinhoff to be settled by issue to JD group
shareholders accepting tender offer of 1 share in Steinhoff )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources