JOHANNESBURG,, March 18 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * SHF - offer by Steinhoff to acquire up to 98% of jd group limited * Says Steinhoff currently owns 56.8% of the issued JD group shares (excluding

treasury shares) * SHF says received commitments from a number of institutional and

individual JD group shareholders to accept the tender offer * Says Steinhoff gives JD group shareholders international exposure and greater

liquidity * SHF- consideration payable by Steinhoff to be settled by issue to JD group

shareholders accepting tender offer of 1 share in Steinhoff )