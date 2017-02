JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South African furniture maker Steinhoff will consider a separate listing for its European unit from April next year, chief executive Markus Jooste said on Tuesday.

"The business in Europe would probably be better appreciated in a European listing environment but there's no urgency," Jooste told Reuters, adding the company would consider a separate listing after integrating its $1.6 billion acquisition of French retailer Conforama.

Steinhoff, whose extensive operations in Europe make it one of the top players in the continent, completed the deal at the end of March this year, meaning by the end of March next year Conforama would be fully integrated.

