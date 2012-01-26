* Deal gives Steinhoff control on JD Group
* Steinhoff to cut stake in Kap to 62 pct
* JD shareholders holding 11 mln shares to vote in favour
(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, JAN 26 - Steinhoff International
, Africa's biggest furniture maker, aims to increase its
stake in JD Group through a share swap deal to gain
control of the South African retailer.
Steinhoff said in a statement it plans to trade part of its
holding in listed manufacturing unit Kap International
for shares in JD Group.
If the deal wins regulatory approval, Steinhoff will hold
50.1 percent of JD Group from about 32 percent now. It will also
cut its holding in KAP to about 62 percent.
The deal would help the Johannesburg-based company to create
and eventually list three separate businesses focused on selling
furniture in Europe, emerging markets and manufacturing.
Steinhoff, whose extensive operations in Europe make it one
already on of the biggest furniture retailer in that continent,
said JD Group shareholders holding 11 million shares agreed to
vote in favour of the deal.
With a market value of around $5 billion, Steinhoff sells
furniture in Britain under the Harveys and Sleepmasters brands
and in Europe under the Conforama brand.
JD Group said it would appoint an independent board to study
and advise on the transaction.
Shares in JD Group fell 1 percent to 50.24 rand by 0832 GMT,
while Kap International jumped 6.9 percent to 3.10 rand and
Steinhoff inched down 0.44 percent to 24.79 rand.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by David Dolan)