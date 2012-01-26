* Deal gives Steinhoff control on JD Group

* Steinhoff to cut stake in Kap to 62 pct

* JD shareholders holding 11 mln shares to vote in favour (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 26 - Steinhoff International , Africa's biggest furniture maker, aims to increase its stake in JD Group through a share swap deal to gain control of the South African retailer.

Steinhoff said in a statement it plans to trade part of its holding in listed manufacturing unit Kap International for shares in JD Group.

If the deal wins regulatory approval, Steinhoff will hold 50.1 percent of JD Group from about 32 percent now. It will also cut its holding in KAP to about 62 percent.

The deal would help the Johannesburg-based company to create and eventually list three separate businesses focused on selling furniture in Europe, emerging markets and manufacturing.

Steinhoff, whose extensive operations in Europe make it one already on of the biggest furniture retailer in that continent, said JD Group shareholders holding 11 million shares agreed to vote in favour of the deal.

With a market value of around $5 billion, Steinhoff sells furniture in Britain under the Harveys and Sleepmasters brands and in Europe under the Conforama brand.

JD Group said it would appoint an independent board to study and advise on the transaction.

Shares in JD Group fell 1 percent to 50.24 rand by 0832 GMT, while Kap International jumped 6.9 percent to 3.10 rand and Steinhoff inched down 0.44 percent to 24.79 rand. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by David Dolan)