By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 South African furniture company Steinhoff expects a German tax probe to have no material impact on the group, Chief Executive Markus Jooste told Reuters on Monday.

"These things happen from time to time with big corporates," Jooste said, adding Steinhoff had appointed lawyers to help its managers in Germany look into the matter.

"What we know now and could see, is that ... on a group basis for the company as a whole, this can really have no material effect whatsoever," he said.

Europe's second-largest furniture retailer after IKEA announced late last week that some of its German offices had been searched by tax investigators in November, sparking a drop in Steinhoff's share price of more than 10 percent in Johannesburg.

Steinhoff moved its primary listing to Frankfurt on Monday with the hope of attracting more investor attention over the long term, while retaining a secondary listing in Johannesburg.

The Frankfurt listing will potentially allow the group to tap markets to continue its aggressive expansion, which helped form a group with almost 20 billion euros in market capitalisation that would qualify for inclusion in Germany's blue-chip index if it had its headquarters in the country.

"We probably have too much capital at the moment," Jooste said. "Of course, having access in Frankfurt to a much broader and deeper investment market ... will the need or the opportunity arise, we are in a position to make use of that."

Jooste added that Steinhoff currently has no acquisition plans on the table, following deals in recent months to acquire clothes retailer Pepkor for $5.7 billion and the shares it did not already own in furniture group JD Group.

For now, Steinhoff will focus on organic expansion, Jooste said.

"We are excited about the new opening (of stores) in England, Portugal, Spain, France. We are opening new stores in Germany all the time and are very aggressively expanding in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania and Serbia," Jooste said.

Strong investment in Europe - where Steinhoff is active with brands like Poco, Conforama or Pepco - will be balanced with large-scale expansion in Africa, so the revenue split will likely remain unchanged over the next three years, he added. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by James Regan and Tom Heneghan)