FRANKFURT May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.

Steinhoff said it would continue to hold a controlling stake in the unit following the listing, which will include a capital increase and be completed in the third quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)