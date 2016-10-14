UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's furniture retailer Steinhoff International plans to buy Fantastic Holdings' entire stake for 361 million Australian dollars ($274 million), the Sydney-based firm said.
The companies had reached an agreement under which Steinhoff's Asia Pacific unit will acquire all of Fantastic Holdings' issued shares, the Australian firm said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources