JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.

Steinhoff said sales totaled 5.3 billion euros ($5.61 billion)in the quarter ended December thanks in part to a 1.3 billion euro contribution from Mattress Firm and Poundland.

The company paid $3.8 billion to buy U.S.-based Mattress Firm last year in a deal that took it across the Atlantic for the first time. It also acquired Britain's Poundland in an $800 million deal. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)