UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Steinhoff said sales totaled 5.3 billion euros ($5.61 billion)in the quarter ended December thanks in part to a 1.3 billion euro contribution from Mattress Firm and Poundland.
The company paid $3.8 billion to buy U.S.-based Mattress Firm last year in a deal that took it across the Atlantic for the first time. It also acquired Britain's Poundland in an $800 million deal. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources