JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported an almost one-third rise in full-year operating profit on Wednesday, boosted by a strong showing at its European business.

Steinhoff, which is buying U.S. bedding retailer Mattress Firm and Britain's Poundland, said operating profit rose to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the year ended June from 1.1 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)