JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff International's European unit may aquire Austrian furniture firm Kika-Leiner, the group said on Wednesday.

The company said in a brief statement that agreements had been concluded which could result in the deal. It did not disclose what it would pay for Kika-Leiner, which has shops in 73 locations in Austria and elsewhere in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)