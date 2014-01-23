UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * Says bond offering was well oversubscribed and is now priced * Issue size is EUR 400 million, subject to increase by up to EUR 65 million pursuant to the overallotment * Net proceeds will be used principally to extend debt maturity profile of co in a leverage neutral manner
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources