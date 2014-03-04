JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share (HEPS) improves by 41% to 243 cps * Says H1 operating margin increases 70 bps to 9.4% * Says revenue for six months ended December 31, 67 423 million rand versus 57 437 million rand * Says the volatility of the rand exchange rate will continue to influence the group's reported earnings. * Integrated retail business, group procurement initiatives continue to benefit from enlarged European retail network * Says European household goods market started to show some signs of recovery from October 2013 * Board has declared a gross dividend of 354 cents per preference share on or about 4 March 2014 * Weakness in em currencies and relative strength of euro, especially against US dollar, continue to benefit margins * Says jd group is contemplating a rights issue and engaged the Steinhoff Group for underwriting