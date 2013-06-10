LONDON, June 10 Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz has agreed a cash settlement to end a legal dispute
with a former London-based business adviser, closing a chapter
in a multi-billion dollar battle over mineral wealth in Guinea.
BSG Resources (BSGR), the mining arm of Steinmetz's business
empire, has been at odds with Guinea for months over the right
to mine half of Simandou, one of the world's largest iron ore
deposits, as the government reviews contacts.
BSGR has accused the government's high-profile foreign
advisers - including hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist
George Soros - of carrying out a damaging and personal smear
campaign to thwart its ambitions in Guinea.
Soros-backed organisations such as Revenue Watch say they
are helping Guinea's President Alpha Conde and his government
achieve greater benefits for ordinary Guineans from mining
deals.
Steinmetz and BSGR had in April accused former adviser FTI
Consulting of breaching its contract with BSGR by colluding with
Soros in the alleged campaign, suing both FTI and FTI executive
Mark Malloch-Brown, a former British minister.
BSGR said on Monday it had secured "substantial
compensation" and an admission of defeat from FTI Consulting.
FTI said it had agreed to pay 90,000 euros ($119,000) to settle
the claims, which it said would have been more expensive to
reject, but said there was no admission of liability or defeat.
"Both FTI Consulting and Lord Malloch-Brown have always
vigorously denied the claims brought against them in their
entirety as baseless and without any merit," a spokesman said.
According to documents filed in April with Britain's High
Court, Steinmetz and BSGR sued FTI and Malloch-Brown for breach
of contract and, for the latter, a "collusive and unlawful"
relationship with Soros.
In a statement on Monday, BSGR said it was "shocked by Lord
Malloch-Brown's conduct", adding it was "appalled that a figure
of Lord Malloch-Brown's international standing and global
reputation would pass information about clients to hostile third
parties."
FTI rebutted the claims.
"To be absolutely clear, at no point was client information
passed to third parties and neither FTI Consulting nor Lord
Malloch-Brown has conceded defeat in any way," it said.
BSGR said the damages would be donated to charity and to
good causes working in Guinea, where it has worked with
Brazilian partner Vale.
A spokesman for Soros could not immediately be reached for
comment.