LONDON, June 10 Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz has agreed a cash settlement to end a legal dispute with a former London-based business adviser, closing a chapter in a multi-billion dollar battle over mineral wealth in Guinea.

BSG Resources (BSGR), the mining arm of Steinmetz's business empire, has been at odds with Guinea for months over the right to mine half of Simandou, one of the world's largest iron ore deposits, as the government reviews contacts.

BSGR has accused the government's high-profile foreign advisers - including hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist George Soros - of carrying out a damaging and personal smear campaign to thwart its ambitions in Guinea.

Soros-backed organisations such as Revenue Watch say they are helping Guinea's President Alpha Conde and his government achieve greater benefits for ordinary Guineans from mining deals.

Steinmetz and BSGR had in April accused former adviser FTI Consulting of breaching its contract with BSGR by colluding with Soros in the alleged campaign, suing both FTI and FTI executive Mark Malloch-Brown, a former British minister.

BSGR said on Monday it had secured "substantial compensation" and an admission of defeat from FTI Consulting. FTI said it had agreed to pay 90,000 euros ($119,000) to settle the claims, which it said would have been more expensive to reject, but said there was no admission of liability or defeat.

"Both FTI Consulting and Lord Malloch-Brown have always vigorously denied the claims brought against them in their entirety as baseless and without any merit," a spokesman said.

According to documents filed in April with Britain's High Court, Steinmetz and BSGR sued FTI and Malloch-Brown for breach of contract and, for the latter, a "collusive and unlawful" relationship with Soros.

In a statement on Monday, BSGR said it was "shocked by Lord Malloch-Brown's conduct", adding it was "appalled that a figure of Lord Malloch-Brown's international standing and global reputation would pass information about clients to hostile third parties."

FTI rebutted the claims.

"To be absolutely clear, at no point was client information passed to third parties and neither FTI Consulting nor Lord Malloch-Brown has conceded defeat in any way," it said.

BSGR said the damages would be donated to charity and to good causes working in Guinea, where it has worked with Brazilian partner Vale.

A spokesman for Soros could not immediately be reached for comment.