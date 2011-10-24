(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said on Monday its Chief Executive Dana Messina has agreed to step down and Chairman Michael Sweeney will serve as interim CEO.

Messina, who will remain on Steinway's board, is involved in developing several strategic alternatives which the company is considering.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company closed at $26.30 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)