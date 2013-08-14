Aug 14 Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said it would be taken private by Paulson & Co Inc after the hedge fund firm raised its offer to $40 per share, valuing the company at about $512 million.

Steinway, famous for its grand pianos, said on Monday it had received a bid of $38 per share from an unidentified asset manager that beat an earlier offer from Kohlberg & Co of $35 per share.

A source later identified the bidder as John Paulson's hedge fund firm.