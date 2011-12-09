LONDON Dec 9 Major Dutch warehousing and
logistics firm C. Steinweg has bought metal, stevedoring and
warehousing company J Oosterom & Zoon for an undisclosed sum, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The source quoted a letter sent by both of the Netherlands-
based companies to customers saying Oosterom shareholders, "had
decided it was a good time to join forces with Steinweg", which
stores metals, chemicals, plastics and soft commodities.
Steinweg, which has offices worldwide, is the only major
warehousing and logistics firm that is registered with the
London Metal Exchange (LME) and remains independent. It told
Reuters in March it was planning to stay that way.
Big trading companies and banks have been buying warehousing
firms in a trend criticised by some metals traders, who fear
conflicts of interests despite so-called "Chinese walls" that
these companies implement to safeguard against information
leaks.
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals such as copper and aluminium, oversees a global network
of privately owned warehouses where such metals are stored,
partly for potential delivery against its contracts.
JP Morgan bought warehouse firm Henry Bath last
February, after Goldman Sachs bought U.S.-based Metro.
Traders Trafigura, Noble Group and
Glencore have all taken charge of their own
warehousing units.
Oosterom operates warehouses in Rotterdam that are approved
by both the LME and the Minor Metals Trade Association.
The takeover is effective from Jan. 1, and the letter was
signed by Oosterom Director Pascal de la Fonteijne and Steinweg
Chief Executive Ulf Boll, the source said.
(editing by Jane Baird)