BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
Aug 11 Stella Jones (SJ.TO), a maker of railway ties and treated wood utility poles for electricity and telecom companies, reported a higher second-quarter profit on strong demand for maintenance and special projects.
The company also raised its semi-annual dividend by 8 percent to 26 Canadian cents a share.
April-June profit was C$17.3 million, or C$1.08 a share, up from C$5.6 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to C$180.3 million.
The company's products, such as railway ties -- used as a base for railway tracks -- and utility poles, are used by railroad, electric utility and telecom companies for both regular maintenance, and for new projects.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 91 Canadian cents, on revenue of C$181.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's shares closed at C$35.50 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)