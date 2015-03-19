BRIEF-Rockwell Automation sets quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Stelrox Capital Management LLP appointed former Lloyds Banking Group Plc executive Richard Garlick as chief financial officer.
Garlick was the head of banking book business control for eight years at Lloyds Bank until December.
Prior to this, he was the head of product control and middle office as NM Rothschild. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
* Cascades consolidates results of the greenpac mill and increases its ownership stake in the containerboard company