BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q4 revenue of $209.9 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
NEW YORK Feb 12 StemCells Inc : * Jumps 24.6 percent to $2.05 in premarket after spinal cord injury trial results
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
* Asanko Gold reiterates 2017 production guidance and Q4 2016 conference call details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: