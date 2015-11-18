Nov 18 StemCells Inc said its
experimental stem cell therapy improved the functioning and
strength of limbs in patients with spinal cord injuries,
becoming the second company to report promising data on the
treatment for such injuries.
The biotech company said interim results from the mid-stage
study showed four of six patients experienced an improvement on
two different scales.
The Newark, California-based company has been developing
stem cells derived from tissues and modified to multiply into
nerves to treat different indications.
Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc showed in August that
its lead stem-cell therapy could improve mobility in patients
paralyzed by a spinal cord injury.
StemCells' research centers around the treatment for spinal
cord injuries, visual problems that begin at the retina and
other degenerative diseases related to the nerves.
While StemCells and Asterias hope to treat patients who are
paralyzed by spinal cord injuries, they differ in two aspects.
Asterias uses stem cells derived from embryos and hopes to
treat patients soon after the injury. StemCells, on the other
hand, uses stem cells derived from mature tissue and treats
patients 10 months after the injury.
StemCells Inc said on Wednesday there were no serious
adverse events reported in the study.
Chief Financial Officer Greg Schiffman told Reuters that the
company's critical window was the next two years. "In a year
from now, our goal would be to complete the enrolment in the
study and get final results in 2017," he said.
He also said the company was looking for a partner to fund
studies on the treatment for a degenerative disorders.
