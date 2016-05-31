BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
May 31 StemCells Inc said on Tuesday it had terminated a mid-stage trial in spinal cord injury and that its board had decided to wind down the company.
The decision to end the trial followed an in-depth review of data from the study and after obtaining the concurrence of the study's Interim Analysis Data Monitoring Committee, the company said.
Shares of the company, which had a market value of about $35.5 million as of Friday close, were halted before the bell. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds