April 28 Drugmaker AbbVie Inc said it would buy privately held oncology company Stemcentrx in a deal valued at $5.8 billion in cash and stock.

AbbVie said it would pay about $2 billion of the deal value in cash and fund the remaining portion with stock.

In addition, Stemcentrx shareholders may receive up to $4 billion in cash if certain performance milestones are achieved. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)