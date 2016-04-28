Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Drugmaker AbbVie Inc said it would buy privately held oncology company Stemcentrx in a deal valued at $5.8 billion in cash and stock.
AbbVie said it would pay about $2 billion of the deal value in cash and fund the remaining portion with stock.
In addition, Stemcentrx shareholders may receive up to $4 billion in cash if certain performance milestones are achieved.
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.