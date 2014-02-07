* Stemcor's assets for sale include pellet plant
* Pellet tax came a week after deadline for bid submission
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 A new Indian export tax on iron
ore pellets is weighing on the sale of the local assets of
indebted British steel trader Stemcor, with at least one bidder
saying the deal was now less lucrative than they had initially
expected.
India began implementing a five percent tax on exports of
iron ore pellets on Jan. 27, a week after the deadline for the
submission of financial bids for Stemcor's India assets.
At least two major Indian firms - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
and JSW Steel Ltd - have confirmed they had
bid for the assets, which include iron ore mines and a
4-million-tonne a year pellet plant in the eastern Odisha state,
collectively valued by an industry source at about $700-$750
million.
"It does affect it because if you're willing to do exports
you lose that much more money which is equal to the export tax,"
Ravi Uppal, chief executive of Jindal Steel and Power, told
Reuters by telephone when asked about the impact of the tax on
the valuation of Stemcor's assets.
Uppal declined to comment further, but a senior company
official, who declined to be identified because he is not
authorised to speak to the media, said Jindal was still
interested in the deal, but only if the price was "low enough".
Stemcor, one of the world's largest independent steel
traders, declined to comment on the tax but said the sale
process was making progress.
"We continue to have discussions with a number of parties
regarding the sale," Charles Armitstead, a Stemcor spokesman,
told Reuters via email.
The five percent export tax equates to an additional 500
rupees, or $8, per tonne in cost for an exporter, said Dhruv
Goel, managing partner at industry consultancy SteelMint.
MAIN ATTRACTION
The main attraction of Stemcor's assets for the steelmakers
are its iron ore mines, especially as mining bans and
restrictions in the key producing states of Goa and Karnataka
have slashed domestic supplies.
The bidders are not as keen on Stemcor's pellet plant
because of stiff competition as more companies set up new
facilities. Domestic capacity for iron ore pellets is seen
rising to around 80 million tonnes in a couple of years from
50-55 million tonnes now, said SteelMint's Goel.
Stemcor, a private British firm controlled by members of the
Oppenheimer family, is raising money after failing to repay an
$850 million debt in May last year. It reached a deal with
lenders to extend a standstill agreement to the end of February
that allows it to restructure a $1.25 billion debt.