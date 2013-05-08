By Jacqueline Poh
LONDON May 8 Privately-owned Stemcor, the
world's largest independent steel trading company, is discussing
a standstill agreement on a maturing $850 million loan with lead
banks after failing to refinance the loan, banking sources said.
Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for
repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or
extend its maturity.
Stemcor was unable to extend the maturity of an $850 million
syndicated loan for a European subsidiary guaranteed by Stemcor
Holdings Ltd, which was signed in April 2012 and is due to
mature.
It was unable to refinance the loan after it failed to draw
sufficient support from the loan market, banking sources said.