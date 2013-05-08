By Jacqueline Poh

LONDON May 8 Privately-owned Stemcor, the world's largest independent steel trading company, is discussing a standstill agreement on a maturing $850 million loan with lead banks after failing to refinance the loan, banking sources said.

Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or extend its maturity.

Stemcor was unable to extend the maturity of an $850 million syndicated loan for a European subsidiary guaranteed by Stemcor Holdings Ltd, which was signed in April 2012 and is due to mature.

It was unable to refinance the loan after it failed to draw sufficient support from the loan market, banking sources said.