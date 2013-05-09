LONDON May 8 Stemcor, the world's largest independent steel trading company, is seeking a standstill agreement on $1.2 billion of syndicated loans after failing to refinance a maturing $850 million loan, sources said.

RLPC reported on Wednesday that Stemcor was seeking a standstill on an $850 million pound loan after it was unable to extend the maturity of the 364-day loan, signed last April.

The standstill is broader and applies to $1.2 billion of loans, which includes the $850 million loan, a $225 million, 364-day loan that was syndicated in Asia last October for Stemcor (S.E.A.) Pte Ltd and additional debt, the people familiar with the situation said.

Stemcor had no official comment.

Privately-owned Stemcor submitted a standstill proposal to banks after the $850 million refinancing for a European subsidiary guaranteed by Stemcor Holdings Ltd failed to draw sufficient support from the loan market, banking sources said.

Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or extend its maturity.

The steel industry has been hit hard by the global financial crisis. Stemcor, which had turnover of more than 5 billion pounds in 2012, is restructuring parts of its business and cutting jobs in response to weak market conditions.

Stemcor was formed in London in 1951. The majority of shares are held by the Oppenheimer family, with the balance of shares held by other directors and employees.