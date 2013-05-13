LONDON May 13 Stemcor's banks have appointed
PricewaterhouseCoopers to advise them as they assess the steel
trader's proposal for a standstill on $1.2 billion of loans,
people familiar with the situation said on Monday.
Stemcor's advisors Ernst and Young and Goldman Sachs are
helping the company to secure the standstill agreement as
lenders form a co-ordinating committee to assess Stemcor's
standstill proposal, the people said.
Privately-owned Stemcor, the world's largest independent
steel trading company and the fifth-largest private company in
the UK, was forced to seek a standstill agreement after failing
to refinance an $850 million loan.
Stemcor had no official comment.
Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for
repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or
extend its maturity.
Stemcor is asking banks to keep its loans in place until it
is able to repay them in the next couple of years by
accelerating a restructuring programme and selling off units.
The steel trader had turnover of 5 billion pounds in 2012
and is restructuring parts of its business and cutting jobs in
response to weak market conditions.
Talks are going well and the standstill is expected to be
agreed shortly, the people said.
