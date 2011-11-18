SINGAPORE Nov 18 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) said on Friday its U.S. shipyard has secured a S$441 million ($340.9 million) contract to build eight offshore supply vessels for Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

ST Engineering said in a statement to the stock excahnge that Hornbeck also has options for up to 24 additional identical vessels. ($1 = 1.2938 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)